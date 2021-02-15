Nest Camera footage shows a couple falling while heading to the gym in Nashville on Saturday. Video courtesy of Louise Pewitt

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The adverse conditions caused problems for a Nashville couple this weekend.

Louise Pewitt and her finance headed to the gym on Saturday when their Nest Camera couple fell down their front porch. The couple is a little sore on Monday but otherwise Ok from the fall.

Around a half-inch of sleet fell overnight, which has made the roads even slicker than before bedtime Sunday. Use extreme caution if you are commuting today. Also, don't crowd the plow.

The second round moves in this afternoon and will initially be a mix of freezing rain and sleet before becoming all snow later in the day.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.