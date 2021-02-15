NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The adverse conditions caused problems for a Nashville couple this weekend.
Louise Pewitt and her finance headed to the gym on Saturday when their Nest Camera couple fell down their front porch. The couple is a little sore on Monday but otherwise Ok from the fall.
Around a half-inch of sleet fell overnight, which has made the roads even slicker than before bedtime Sunday. Use extreme caution if you are commuting today. Also, don't crowd the plow.
The second round moves in this afternoon and will initially be a mix of freezing rain and sleet before becoming all snow later in the day.
A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect Monday and Tuesday as a strong winter storm moves through the area. Treacherous road conditions are expecte…
