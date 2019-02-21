CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a home burglary that happened in November.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, officers spotted a car believed to be connected to Aaron Glass at a hotel on Holiday Drive on Wednesday.
Police found 23-year-old Glass inside one of the hotel rooms and took him into custody without incident.
Officers said they found a gun that was stolen in Stewart County inside the room.
Glass is charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, convicted felon going armed and theft of property. His bond was set at $185,000.
Glass has a lengthy criminal record, including charges for violating probation, traffic violations and evading.
