NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are looking into a shooting at a home in the Woodbine area on Friday morning.
According to police, officers were responding to a break-in at a home on Evelyn Drive on Thursday night when a call for shots fired went out. Officers arrived to find an adult woman dead outside the home.
Police continue to investigate on Friday morning.
