HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce named News4 Today Anchor Holly Thompson as their inaugural “Hendersonville Woman of The Decade.”
The award was presented to her at Thursday’s Chamber luncheon for their annual “Women Impacting The Community,” where she happened to be the emcee for the day.
Nine-time Emmy winning Thompson had no idea this award was on the agenda for the day and was caught completely by surprise.
"I am shocked, thrilled and incredibly honored to be named Hendersonville's inaugural 'Woman of the Decade.'" Holly said. "I love this city, am grateful to call this wonderful community home, and proud to serve and thankful to God for the opportunity."
This will be come a decennial award for the Hendersonville Chamber, and will name the next Woman of The Decade in 2030.
During the award presentation by Chamber members honored her involvement in the community.
Some of what was said about Holly:
“…is someone who has consistently gone above and beyond in her service to tour Chamber and our community, as a volunteer and ambassador to our city.”
“…is a faithful volunteer for multiple events for the Hendersonville Chamber and our community. In addition to emceeing this annual (event), she judges the Taste of Hendersonville, she emcees the Christmas parade, she participates in civic fashion shows, chaperones Christmas for Kids, and numerous other local events.”
As a part of the honor, Heritage Financial will make a monetary donation to the charity of Holly’s choice, in her name.
Holly moved to Hendersonville in 1997, and married her husband Lee, who is a native of Hendersonville, in the next year. She and Lee live in Hendersonville with their boys.
