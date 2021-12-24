NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As airline workers are calling in sick with the COVID Omicron variant, thousands of flights are getting canceled. It’s leaving holiday travelers stranded on Christmas Eve.
People trying to get home for Christmas said the outbreak could not have come at a worse time.
Allyson Gaspar and her family are waiting at BNA for her sister to come live with them in Huntsville.
“We are here to pick up my sister from Guatemala,” Gaspar said. “I am really excited. I never saw her in person, just in calls.”
Gaspar’s sister’s flight has been canceled a couple of times already. Her sister’s flight was delayed again Friday.
“Two times,” Gaspar said. “Delta canceled it because we were trying to fly her out for Christmas.”
“So, we are just waiting for her,” Gaspar added.
This comes as airlines are canceling thousands of flights worldwide and hundreds in the U.S. as COVID is spiking. Delta and United said they have canceled dozens of flights because of staff shortages tied to the Omicron variant.
“I came for a football game,” traveler Aaron Ares said. “It was a huge disappointment, more so than my flight getting canceled.”
Some from California visiting for Thursday night’s 49ers and Titans game are stuck on Christmas Eve.
“It is really disappointing,” Ares said. “I had it all planned out, and now it is shook up.”
While the majority of BNA’s flights Friday went on as scheduled, some said theirs was delated.
“No cancellations so far,” traveler Camilla Hickman said. “Hopefully that is not going to happen especially when you think about the fact that you must spend all that money with it. You don’t want to deal with the headaches of traveling especially with COVID and stuff.”
After a lot of waiting, Gaspar’s sister finally made it.
“We wanted her here today before Christmas,” Gaspar said.
Some airlines said that weather has also played a role in cancellations.
