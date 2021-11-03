NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Travel numbers are down compared to a few months ago. AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says the drop this quarter is because of hesitancy due to the delta variant. However, that could change.
“We do expect more people to make last minute trips because they feel more comfortable in the environment now,” Cooper said.
Recent flight cancellations and the uncertainty of hotel availability are pushing more people towards road trips this year. Others prefer to fly because they’ve already had to reschedule their plans.
“I talked to a lot of guests that we have in the restaurant, and there definitely saying ‘Hey, during the pandemic, I wasn’t able to go here,’” Michelle, a bartender at BNA said. “I wasn’t able to do this. I wasn’t able to see my family. ‘So, these people are definitely traveling more.”
If you haven’t booked yet, it’s not too late.
“Right now, if you’re still looking at booking that trip, we suggest doing it sooner rather than later,” Cooper said. A lot of people are booking early right now. Now is when you can find some of those deals, especially for flights.”
To make sure your trip goes as planned, Cooper says hiring a travel agent is key.
“For example, if your flight is delayed, there are some policies that can cover things like transportation, lodging, lost luggage, things like that,” Cooper said.
Travel insurance could also save you time and money.
