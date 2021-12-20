NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Around 100 million people are expected to travel this week for the holiday, according to AAA.
Locally, BNA says they are expecting two times more passengers this year compared to the same time in 2020.
This number comes out to about 25,000 to 30,000 people per day until the end of the year.
Although there seems to be growth, the numbers of people we are seeing still do not add up to that before the pandemic began in early 2020.
Wearing a mask is still required for anyone going through the airport and flying.
Healthcare professionals also recommend getting a COVID test before jetting off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.