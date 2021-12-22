NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Just less than a week before Christmas, air travel has seen a significant uptick compared to this time in 2020.
BNA airport says they are expecting around 25,000 to 30,000 people departing from the airport per day in the coming days.
Compared to last year, these numbers are more than doubled:
- December 22, 2020 - 10,755 departures
- December 23, 2020 - 14,069 departures
As for nationally, TSA is expecting around 30 million to travel by air through January 3, 2022 with more than 2 million people already screened Monday and Tuesday.
Airlines like United have prepared for this uptick in travel by hiring nearly 5,000 employees to ensure everyone is able to travel safely and promptly this year.
BNA has also added additional officers to the airport to help get through the busy days ahead for the holidays.
