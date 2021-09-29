NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Experts say it's already time to start thinking about Christmas shopping. With shipping costs going up and delays getting longer, it may be harder to get those must-have items this holiday season.
Things like manufacturing shutdowns, shipping container shortages, and higher postage prices are just a few reasons why you may have trouble getting gifts under your tree in time this year.
"All these things coupled with high volume and the high demand that we're going to see around holiday shopping is really going to create a perfect storm for delays this year," explains Kristin McGrath, Editor-in-Chief at RetailMeNot.
Most of these delays are stemming from problems with COVID-19, since last year and this year could be even worse with consumers paying more and waiting longer.
"If you're the kind of shopper who is used to waiting until after the first of December, and still expecting your stuff to arrive under the tree in time, that's not a good plan this year," McGrath says. She says that getting your shopping done earlier, can save you a lot of frustration closer to the holidays.
But what about the deals? Many consumers wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to get those lower prices. Rest assured that stores are well aware of the looming problems and will most likely be offering deals and discounts earlier this year. You may even see Black Friday Deals beginning in October.
You can also use discount sites like RetailMeNot which offers features like "Deal Finder" that puts in the best promo codes at checkout to save you the most money.
However, if it's one of those high demand gifts like a gaming console or the latest new electronic, McGrath says you may want to buy it now. "I would suggest shoppers not wait for deals or discounts on those items. You're very likely not going to see them. So, if it's in stock and it's a must-have, buy it when you can get it."
One other thing to consider is the higher cost of shipping items. Stores try to compete with each other by offering free shipping, but this year you may see more "minimum" stipulations like only getting free shipping if you spend $50 or more.
