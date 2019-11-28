NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - During the holidays, many of us kick back with family and friends and enjoy the traditions of the holiday.
For some, those traditions may not be easy to celebrate, especially if you'e recovering from addiction. Holidays can be the hardest for those in recovery, as certain traditions, relationships, and even moments can trigger a recovering addict.
"It can be tough with those family members that don't understand addiction," said Liz Stanislawski with Cumberland Heights. "They say, 'Well it's Thanksgiving. You can have one drink.' And they might not fully understand."
Stanislawski says it's especially important for those in recovery to follow their 12 step program during the holiday season.
For more information on the 12 step program, click here.
