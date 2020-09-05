NASHVILLE, TENN (WSMV) - The holiday weekend saw thousands of people begin to get out and into Nashville, from parks to Broadway. It’s also the first full weekend of the eased Phase 2 restrictions to keep COVID-19 cases down.
“Little cup of ice, make somebody smile make someone’s day it’s worth it,” said Eddie Simionatto, who owns Fratellos Italian Ice at Centennial Park. “The lemon is probably most popular.”
Simionatto has already sold out once of his Italian ice as the nice day outside and eased Covid restrictions finally pulled crowds of people to the park.
With mask and gloves on and cleaning supplies ready, Simionatto told News4 he’s missed seeing the locals and the tourists.
“We were hurtin really bad out here,” he said.
Farther downtown, lower Broadway packed in the largest crowds it’s seen since early March. Now, sidewalks are expanded, police on every corner enforcing the mask mandate and lines hugged bars only allowed to receive a limited capacity.
“We’ve just made the best of it. I’ll wear my mask. I gotta wear my mask,” said tourist Ashley Doe, in Nashville from Kenosha, WI for a bachelorette party.
“Actually busier than what we thought,” said tourist Alyssa Siekert. “I didn’t expect lines going into bars and whatever.”
Though people stood close to each other, nearly everyone wore a mask in addition to the Health Department on site giving more away as well.
From Broadway to the parks, many like Simionatto said he sees it as everyone doing their part to get to stay open.
“Be nice to each other, come have some ice,” said Simionatto.
