NASHVILLE, TENN (WSMV)- While many people got outside to enjoy the Labor Day holiday on the lake, others gathered to share a political message as we get closer to the November Election. Supporters of President Trump held a boat rally in Hendersonville on Monday..
"I hate to see summer end but it’s like great," said one boater.
Hundreds of people gathered on Old Hickory Lake by boat with flags supporting the President. The rally started as a parade around the lake Monday morning before gathering to float.
The gathering comes just days after a similar boat parade in Texas made headlines when multiple boats sank in the wake created by the number of boats on Lake Travis.
Other supporting Democratic Candidates Biden and Harris or other campaigns took to social media opposed to the boisterous water rallies, others expressing concerns the large gatherings could spread COVID-19.
"Everybody knows everybody out here on this lake," said another boater. "And social distancing other than what’s on your boat."
