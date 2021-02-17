NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you needed an indication of just how cold temperatures have been in Nashville, look no further than a friendly game of pond hockey played Tuesday afternoon at Centennial Park.
Against the warnings to stay inside and out of the cold, Ben Wood and his friends took their favorite game to a frozen pond in front of the Parthenon.
"There's something about it, like taking the game back to where it started," Wood said. "I was just digging my heel into the back of the ice just to see if I would fall in."
The ice passed the test, and word spread quickly.
Pretty soon a friendly game had begun.
"It's pretty cool to be outside doing it on a body of water and not just on a rink somewhere," Turner Wood said.
"This is like a once in a lifetime Nashville opportunity," Ben Wood said. "It's like stupid boyhood, childlike bliss."
Wintery bliss in unprecedented temperatures, at a southern outdoor rink we may rarely see again.
