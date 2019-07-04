Metro Nashville Officer John Anderson was killed in the line of duty around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said his death was caused by a teen who drove off from police. Anderson wasn't involved in the chase.

The community has been showing an outpouring of support and love to honor him. News4 spoke with one of Anderson's closest friends who is still in shock over what happened.

“It's been gut wrenching to say the least," James Nally said.

Nally considered Anderson like family. They played hockey together for Lipscomb University.

At a time when he's trying to process his friend's death, he's also helping to plan his funeral.

“It’s been tough to say the least, but if the roles were reversed, I know he’d been doing the same for me or anyone else that we know," Nally said.

His friends said he was always smiling and had a positive outlook on life.

On the Lipscomb hockey team, he was the goalie and one of the captains. Teammate Phillip Farragalli said Anderson loved the game of hockey.

"You would think him being a police officer might be a little more hard edged, but it was the total opposite. He already knew what life was like," Farragalli said.

The four-year veteran officer at the central precinct also had an 18-month-old son who will never get to know him. His friends had no words to describe that.

They hope support and prayers from the community will help as they grieve.

“Just everyone loved him. One of the best guys I ever met in my life," Nally said.

Anderson's friends said his family is making their way to Nashville from North Carolina.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.

His friends also hope the community will place hockey sticks outside their homes as a tribute to the officer.

