NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police identified the driver of a tractor-trailer involved in a three-car collision on Interstate 65 North near Madison on Thursday morning.
Police said Archie Lee Lester, 54, of Little Rock, AR, was killed in the collision reported at 6 a.m.
Ayoub Riad, 45, told police he was struck by the driver of a full size white pickup truck, which disabled his Toyota Camry in the middle of the interstate. Riad was able to get out of his vehicle and run to the shoulder.
A short time later the disabled Camry was struck by the tractor-trailer driven by Lester. The semi overturned and caught fire.
Lester died at the scene. Riad was not injured.
Police said the driver of the white pickup truck did not stop. The pickup should have front end damage.
Anyone with information about the driver or the involved hit and run vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or log onto the Crime Stoppers website. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for an additional cash reward of up to $1,000.
The crash shut down all lanes of traffic on I-65 North near Due West Avenue.
Crews were seen on TDOT cameras quickly responding to the rollover and working to extinguish the flames that erupted right after the crash.
Crews also found remains from a dog in the cab of the semi.
Here’s a look at the traffic back up. pic.twitter.com/FDcLHwLYe2— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) February 11, 2021
HazMat crews have responded to the scene because of a substantial amount of diesel fuel that spilled on the interstate.
As of 1:15 p.m., three lanes of the interstate remained closed. There is no estimate on when all lanes will be cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.