Hit-and-run victim disappointed by police method to catch criminals
Brian Doser didn’t think it was slam dunk evidence to catch the hit-and-run driver of the car that smashed into him in downtown Nashville, but he thought it would certainly help.
After all, a Good Samaritan snapped a picture of the vehicle that hit him, leaving his car undrivable, before it drove away.
The picture is clear enough to see the tags and the Maury County license plate and police quickly identified the owner.
Then came the news that Doser made his scratch his head.
Investigators said all they could do was send the owner a form letter asking her to call them.
“A strongly worded letter. That's about it,” Doser said.
Since that letter was sent the owner of the vehicle never called police.
Doser’s case is among roughly 3,000 in Nashville since January where form letters were sent to car owners whose vehicles were found to be involved in hit-and-runs.
Many times, if there were no injuries or serious property damage, Metro Police said that’s as far as they are able to go.
“I do not have ill will or frustration towards the (investigating) officer,” Doser said. “(The investigating officer) has communicated he has more cases than any one person can handle.”
Metro traffic records show since January there have been 5,955 hit-and-runs have been documented in Nashville.
In comparison, in 2013, there were only 5,100 in the entire year and there are still several months left in 2018.
“We do the best that we can with what we have,” said Sgt. Bob Sheffield with Metro Police’s Traffic Division.
“What do you say to people that have the reaction: all you can do is send a letter?” asked the News4 I-Team.
“If you think about it; you get a letter from the police department saying, ‘Hey, we need to talk to you,’ it's on letterhead. The reasonable person should contact the sending agency,” Sheffield said.
Sheffield said between 40-50 percent of the cases where someone is sent a letter by police, they do respond.
In Doser’s case, police said the owner of the car is someone with a criminal history with an active probation violation warrant, so the likelihood of a response is slim.
Of the 5,955 hit-and-runs this year, 1,562 have either resulted in an arrest or the case closed due to lack of prosecution.
Sheffield said his division has to prioritize crashes with injuries or serious damage, and that they will go out of county to find a suspect if there is a high probability of solving the crime.
Because of the increase in hit-and-runs in Nashville, Sheffield said since June, even fatal car crash investigators are helping to investigate the hit and run cases if their schedules allow.
In Doser’s case, he wasn’t badly injured, there wasn’t overwhelming damage and the owner of the car is believed to be on the run from police.
He isn’t counting on a response to that letter anytime soon.
