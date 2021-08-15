NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for the person they claim is responsible for hitting and killing a wheelchair bound pedestrian Sunday afternoon.
Metro Police say a silver Chevy Monte Carlo hit the person at the intersection of Gallatin Pike South and West Due West Avenue just before 1:30 p.m.
No other details were made available.
If you have information about the crash, call 615-742-7463.
