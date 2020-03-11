CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - On March 10th, Daniel Lopez-Villa turned himself in to the Clarksville Police Department following a hit-and-run accident on March 3rd in Clarksville.
Lopez-Villa admitted to driving the 2009 Ford F150 that struck John Dukes, Jr. in the roadway on Providence Blvd. near Peachers Mill Road.
Lopez-Villa was booked into Montgomery County Jail and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injury and driving without a license.
John Dukes, Jr. remains at Vanderbilt Hospital in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.