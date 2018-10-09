A stark reality for drivers. The number of hit and run accidents across Nashville is rising by the thousands.
So many of these crashes are taking place, Metro Nashville Police are finding new ways to keep up with the calls.
Chris Branch says it is not fun being on the losing end of a hit and run.
“I was thinking, surely it isn't my car. There's got to be another (Nissan) Altima parked somewhere around here,” said Branch. “Part of her bumper was still wedged in the wheel well.”
“I'm putting out money for something I didn't do.”
A neighbor's doorbell video shows a young woman admitting to hitting the car. She didn't leave her info, she did take off, and didn't file a report.
Branch says she left a note but the writing washed away in the rain.
“I've been trying to track her down by myself,” Branch said. “I've posted it on Facebook to see if anyone else knows who it is.”
Metro Police say the number of hit and run crashes are on the rise across Music City. Traffic records show in 2013, there were only 5,100 for the entire year. Now, there have been 5,955 hit-and-runs reported in Nashville since January, with several months left in 2018.
Sgt. Bob Sheffield with Metro Police's traffic division says since June, even fatal car crash investigators are helping to investigate the hit and run cases if their schedules allow.
“We have fatal crash investigators assigned to the traffic section, their primary responsibility is the investigation of fatality crashes and life threatening crashes,” said Sheffield. “When they are not actively involved in their investigations, these investigators have now been assigned hit and run crashes to make a dent in the number of hit and run crashes received."
Besides calling police, if you are involved in a hit and run:
- Try and take cell phone video, pictures of the car you were involved with.
- Get the make of the car and license plate. Also, a description of damage to the other car.
- Don't follow the fleeing driver. Leaving the scene of the accident could put you in a compromising position. You might miss getting eyewitness accounts, and police could question who is really at fault.
