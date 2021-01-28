NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A vehicle crashes into parked cars in an East Nashville neighborhood on and the homeowner where the hit and run took place feels like the crash was targeted.
"We were having a drink in the living room, and we hear a huge crash," said Amo Elizabeth.
Tired tracks and pieces of car debris are visibly on her lawn. For her, it's a reminder of what happened Monday night.
"The car behind me has been incredibly damaged by what appeared to be a hit and run, and we also had extensive damage to the vehicle parked twenty feet up in our driveway," said Elizabeth.
The hit-and-run crash was caught on camera from Elizabeth's neighbor, showing what appeared to be an older model Ford Explorer traveling down Glenview Drive. Elizabeth thinks the driver may have done this on purpose because she has a transgender flag and other political signs in front of her house.
"The first video shows the car going in a straight line at no more than twenty miles per hour, which is the speed limit in a suburban area here in East Nashville," said Elizabeth.
The vehicle's owners filed a police report, which is still in the investigation's early stages.
"The car then makes a direct pivot sideswipes the car behind me and then pulls into the driveway to hit the car here in the driveway," said Elizabeth.
"Given the fact that I'm a transgender activist and we proudly display the LGBTQIA plus flag in our yard as well as a sign that shares our political beliefs around the black lives matter movement, I can't help but feel like this was a targeted attack something like people like myself have to deal with every day," said Elizabeth.
She says she plans to continue to display her flag and message proudly and hopes it never happens again.
"If this isn't a targeted situation, I can only hope that the driver of the vehicle is safe and that their vehicle sustained less damage than the two that were on our property," said Elizabeth.
Elizabeth did feel comfortable filing a complaint report, but the car's owners did file a report individually.
