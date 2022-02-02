NASHVILLE (WSMV) -Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Wednesday and if you're a believer, well that means six more weeks of winter.
Groundhog Day was started with German settlers who adopted the holiday from the European Holiday called Candlemas.
Originally, the Germans used a hedgehog. But when they settled in the United States, they realized that the Hedgehog wasn't native to the country.
So, they switched it with a groundhog! And the most famous groundhog in the country, Punxsutawney Phil is not actually his full name. His full name is Punxsutawney Phil, Seer of Seers, Sage of Sages, Prognosticator of Prognosticators, and Weather Prophet Extraordinary.
Since his first prediction in 1887, Phil has predicted 105 long winters, 20 early springs, and 10 years that are unknown. His accuracy rating is 39%. So, you're better off flipping a coin to see if we'll have an early spring.
And here's one more fun fact for you, during prohibition, Phil threatened 60 weeks of winter if he couldn't have a drink.
