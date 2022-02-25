HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country music singer John Cash would have turned 90 on Saturday, and to honor his memory, a ceremony was held near his longtime home in Hendersonville.
An installation of a "Tennessee Music Pathways" marker was placed on Main Street in Hendersonville, commemorating Cash's great, but imperfect life for the first time.
Cash's impact on music is felt every day at the downtown museum built in his honor.
"He stood for the little man, the flag, just a good guy," Joe Affronti said. "My grandfather put me on to him. He was a coal miner too."
Affronti is 90-years-old and here from Tampa for hockey, but he could not pass up a chance to see the stuff that fills the Cash Museum. Affronti said it's the kind of music that everybody would love
Affronti was surrounded by family, his son, and grandson, who listened to his wisdom about music.
"I'm not a big fan of today's musc, but Johnny Cash," Affronti said. "His songs always had some kind of message."
Cash's representatives, friends, and family were among the attendees at the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.