NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tuesday afternoon, Metro Nashville’s Historic Zoning Commission approved reconstruction recommendations for two buildings along 2nd Avenue North that took major impacts from the Christmas Day Bombing.
Representatives for the project involving rehabilitation, demolition and reconstruction of 170-0176 Second Avenue North made their request to the historic zoning commission. “Anytime there’s a project that’s looking for construction, selective demolition within the historic districts, the historic zoning commission looks at those plans and approves or denies. This for the approval of reconstruction within that historic district,” said Dave Johnston, The Principal in charge of the firm working on the project.
Johnston spoke about three specific things; stabilization of the buildings, reusing salvage materials from the destroyed buildings, and revitalization of that area. “We still have to go through the building permit process, but we have been through the historic process. Been approved to go down this road,” Johnston said.
Going down this reconstruction road involves several things for these buildings along Second Avenue North. The requests they made, which were approved, included immediate stabilization of the buildings to repair gutters, steel bracing, and additional protective mortar to the tops of exposed masonry walls.
Reconstruction also included demolition of 172 2nd Avenue North and selective demolition and reconstruction of First Avenue facades for 174 & 176 2nd Avenue North using existing materials and selective demolition of the side walls of 170 & 174 Second Avenue North.
“Preservation is really important. We’re in a historic district. So as much as we can save of those buildings the better. Second it is the character and the atmosphere that we want to create. that’s value,” Johnston said.
Other businesses on 2nd Avenue support the changes coming to those heavily damaged buildings. “I think it’s good that they’re going to bring in some new stuff while also maintaining the historic property cause I’ll hate to see all those beautiful buildings over there just gone and leveled. I think it’ll probably bring some new life blood into the city that we’ve been missing since last Christmas and it will be a positive overall for businesses,” said Niko Santiago, Manager at The Stillery.
“I do support the building owners request. We have full confidence in David Johnston and the team and the owners. They have demonstrated throughout the cleanup and demolition process that they are committed to bringing 2nd Ave. back to life with its character and history intact and enhanced,” said Betsy Williams, with Music Suites, on Second Avenue North
The end goal of the reconstruction plan for 170-176 Second Avenue North includes a new pedestrian connector between Second Avenue and First Avenue. “Hopefully what we’ll end up with is a hotel and that really starts to enliven and activate the north part of second avenue,” said Dave Johnston , the Principal in charge of the firm working on the project
Johnston said their next step after Tuesday’s approval from Metro Nashville’s Historic Zoning Commission is drawing and engineering, but they would still have to come before the Historic Zoning Commission again.
“To build the building, we have to have the design approved. So, the materials that we use, the rhythm of the openings, the scale of the openings, the proportion of all the pieces all of that has to fit within the historic preservation guidelines. So they’ll have another chance to see that,” Johnston said.
Johnston said it will probably be 2 years before it is done.
