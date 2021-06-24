NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Union Station Nashville Yards, Autograph Collection is open for business after being restored to its original glory during phase one of renovations.

The outside limestone was cleaned for the first time in 40 years, the slate roof was replaced with copper accents, and the hotel rooms were upgraded to included spa-like bathrooms.

"This has and always probably will be the best historical site in the city," said Joe Bucher, Director of Strategic Design at Southwest Value Partners, the development company that acquired Union Station to be part of the Nashville Yards.

If you aren't familiar with this building, it was the old train station and the original hub to downtown Nashville. When you walk into the 4-story lobby, you can still feel the presence. The ceilings are covered in original stained glass from 1900. It stopped working as a train station in the late 1970's and became a hotel in the mid 1980's. Since then, it has been named a member of the Historic Hotels of America.

Metro Nashville Hits $5 Billion in Construction Permits For the first year ever, Metro Nashville has issued more than $5 billion in building permits.

"Nashville is this interesting confluence of what is old versus new and it's important to make sure we restore and pay reverence to our historic things that are the things that make us part of our culture. Like a place like Union Station that has been part of our city as a landmark for 120 years," said Bucher.

The hotel has 125 rooms and 7 floors, a bar inside the lobby where the train ticket station once stood, and will soon have a brand new restaurant.

"The ground floor of this building becomes a public space for locals, tourists, and business people alike to come and enjoy what this wonderful space is with new offerings," explained Bucher. "Come enjoy a cocktail or a nice meal."

Part two of the renovations will take place this summer.