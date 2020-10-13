Historic number of mail-in ballots expected in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Election officials in Davidson County expect a historic number of mail-in ballots this year.
More than 13,000 voters have already voted by mail and 30,000 have requested an absentee ballot.
People cannot vote by mail unless they have a medical condition that makes you vulnerable to COVID-19.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 27.
Once in possession of a ballot, that person should fill it immediately and people are being told to make sure to sign it.
Commissioners said that's the number one mistake absentee voters make.
For more information on Absentee Voting Eligibility, click here.
