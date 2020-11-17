March's historic tornadoes and the pandemic have threatened so much that's familiar in our city. One group is fighting for places that define the community.
"Back in March, the tornado that came through did damage to 100 buildings in the area and places of worship," said Brian Mansfield, a member of the board of Historic Nashville. "The Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church was one of the hardest hit. The building was dedicated in 1906. When churches can meet, it's still being used if it can get fixed up."
"The steeple was right up there," he continued, walking around the building on Monroe Street. "They lost it in the '99 tornado that came through downtown and then they lost it again in March."
With its boards on windows and so much work to do, Hopewell Missionary Baptist has just been named part of the 2020 Nashville Nine.
That's Historic Nashville's yearly list of historic places considered endangered.
It joins other 2020 picks including the Boyd House, the old Elderado Motel sign, and Chaffin's Barn.
After all this year has seen, Brian said there were just far more options this time for the list.
"There are buildings that were effected by the tornado," he said. "There are buildings that could be lost due to the pandemic. It really boils down to if this community can raise enough money to rebuild the church. That's exactly what they want to do here. Places like these are the history of our community. It's very important to keep that sense of community."
To see the full Nashville Nine, visit http://historicnashvilleinc.org/
