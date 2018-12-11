A historic Nashville home could become affordable housing.
Vanderbilt University has big plans for a large plot of land on Broadway in Midtown, but on the property is a historic home, once the studio of fashion designer to the stars, Manuel.
“Because that building is in the way but it is historic they are willing to donate the building,” Executive Director of the Metro Historic Commission Tim Walker said.
Vanderbilt will donate the house to whoever will pay to move it. Walker says the estimated cost to move the home is $320,000, and that’s not including what it will cost to move overhead power and communication lines.
“We still have at least three parties that are very interested in moving the building,” Walker said. “One of the parties interested is an affordable housing non-profit in the city, they are looking for a site to move it to hopefully create some affordable housing.”
Which could be a way to preserve history and help Nashville.
“We hope that happens because it would be a more community minded goal, versus some of the other offers on the table,” Walker said.
Walker says Vanderbilt’s deadline is next December to find someone to move the home.
