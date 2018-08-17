NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The former midtown shop and studio of a well-known fashion designer to the stars could be yours, but there’s a catch.
Through the window of Two Boots Pizza owner Sam Boyer has watched the home at 1922 Broadway change owners.
“We caught the tail end of Manuel,” Boyer said. “He’d be walking out of the building with beautiful models on his arms and there would be photographers.”
Well-known fashion designer Manuel Cuevas once ran his studio and store out of the building. Manuel designed clothes for stars like Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan and Elvis Presley.
"The guy made the costumes for the Beatles on the cover of Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, that's a pretty big deal,” Boyer said.
Vanderbilt University now owns the house, it came with a $13 million purchase of an acre lot in 2016.
“It is a prime piece of real estate there,” Boyer said.
Now that house could be yours, if you’re willing to move it.
“I don't even know how I'd go about moving a house like that,” Nashville resident Oscar Eck said.
The university said it will donate the building to whoever can move and preserve it. Vanderbilt is working with the Metro Historical Commission and Historic Nashville to find that person.
“I think it's a great move,” Boyer said. “I think someone should do it, there's a ton of history with the home."
Vanderbilt is working on plans for the acre lot, but have not announced what they plan to do with the land just yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.