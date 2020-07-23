NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A landmark conservation bill dedicating close to $2 billion for America's national parks could soon be signed into law.
The 'Great American Outdoors Act' passed in the House Wednesday after passing in the Senate back in June.
The National Park Service stewards some of America’s most iconic places. The #GreatAmericanOutdoorsAct will help complete infrastructure projects, expand recreational opportunities, support local economies, & help ensure parks are protected & preserved for future generations. pic.twitter.com/12hP1oa5cI— National Park Service (@NatlParkService) July 23, 2020
Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander sponsored the bill and said it will help complete a maintenance backlog in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, as well as other parks around the country.
Officials estimated that there is about $224 million in maintenance work that needs to be done in the Smoky Mountains.
After passing in the House, the bill is headed for the desk of President Donald Trump to be signed into law. The president is expected to sign the bill.
