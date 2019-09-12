NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) -- The historic Germantown neighborhood of Nashville is booming and there's no sign of the growth slowing down any time soon.
After big attractions moved in like the Nashville Sounds Stadium in 2015 and the Tennessee State Museum earlier this year, the area has been exploding with tons of places to live, shop and eat.
Gabriel Raven is the general manager at O-Ku, the newest Japanese inspired restaurant in the area. She told News4 that Germantown was the perfect spot to open their new business. After just three months, they've seen huge success by filling the roaring demand for more unique food options. "A lot of the locals have flocked to us because they've been wanting something like this, something a little bit more diverse." says Raven.
While the area is growing and changing, it's staying true to its roots. You'll see a lot of buildings being repurposed, like the Hammer Mill factory which is currently under construction. What used to be a handle making factory, will soon be home to three new Ford Fry restaurants based out of Atlanta and a music venue.
One of the largest and most talked about projects is the transformation of the 1800's Neuhoff Meat Packing plant. You may remember, the building caught on fire last month but the work is still underway to revive the old slaughterhouse into a massive riverfront development. It will include more than 1,000 residential units, a boutique hotel and office spaces. A greenway with walking and biking paths along the Cumberland River are also slated to encompass the mixed-use development.
Germantown isn't just catering to its own. People from all over Nashville are taking notice of everything the historic area has to offer. "When we first opened O-Ku, it was a lot of people from East Nashville and Germantown," says Raven, "But now it's expanded. I talk to a lot of people from Green Hills, Belle Meade and Bellevue... and that's really exciting to see."
O-Ku, based out of Charleston, South Carolina, just opened in Nashville this summer on Van Buren Street. O-Ku is the second restaurant brought to Nashville by the Indigo Road Hospitality Group after Oak Steakhouse, which opened in 2017. They offer weekly happy hour specials featuring half price sushi rolls, as well as special menu items. For more information on business hours and restaurant menus, click here
