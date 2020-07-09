More than four months after the tornadoes hit, we're still seeing a tremendous amount of damage.
That includes a place with a history that stretches back more than 160 years. A place has weathered that history and become a beacon to Germantown, the Church of the Assumption.
"So many people have been married here over the years," smiled Father Bede Price.
Father Price can feel the history of this building, but he said nothing in the church's history has hit it harder than the March tornado.
"The night of the storm, it was almost as if there were some sort of explosion," said Father Price. "I thought an airplane had crashed on Monroe Street because there was just debris everywhere outside my window."
Knowing the beauty of the altar through all this time, Father Price said it's not easy stepping into the church to see it filled with scaffolding.
"The storm went literally into the church," he said. "That caused two of the walls to fall out of plumb. It devastated the stained glass windows, ruined the organ."
"Something came through 14 inches of brick, blew through the cupboard and knocked the bell control off the wall," Father Price continued, showing a hole in the wall. "If we were a ship, we would have sunk."
Even in this time of trouble after the tornado and during the pandemic, Father Price said there's hope here. Services are being held across the street for now. Engineers have studied the building. Father Price expects the fixes to be a two-year process, and he said they'll have to raise funds to make this place as beautiful as it ever was.
"It's the very heart of Germantown," he said. "We've survived two World Wars, the Civil War, the Spanish influenza. We did get back to normal and life did carry on, and I think that's a symbol of hope that it will continue."
