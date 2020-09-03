NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - What can be called the center piece of Germantown is looking at a long couple of years before it gets back on its feet.
Germantown's Church of the Assumption was one of the very first buildings in the community, built all the way back in 1858.
But when the March tornado touched down, the winds blew out windows, broke down walls and peeled off the roof.
Six months later News4 was allowed to go inside the church to see the progress that's been made.
"I don't thinik I will look at a tornado warning without being afraid," said Father Bede Price. "When I was little I was excited, you'd look out to see something. This happened so quickly, it was over before it seemed to start."
"It was a scary thing to have lived through," he said.
Fortunately, the building is not a loss and remains the second oldest Catholic church in Nashville.
Work has been slow because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Father Price says it could easily be 18 months before the church is able to return to worship inside and the price tag could be upwards of $6 million.
Right now the damage is still being surveyed.
