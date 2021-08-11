GALLATIN, TN. (WSMV) - The owners of Hancock Bed and Breakfast in Gallatin said they are truly devastated after an early Wednesday morning fire.
The fire began around 2:30 a.m. at the building in the 2000 block of Nashville Pike. When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames in the back part of the building. Two people inside got out safely before crews arrived.
The family said right now they're unsure what they're planning to do and what's next. The investigation into the fire is underway.
"I've passed by here nearly every day and just knew there was a lot of history here," Teresa Williams said.
Williams said there is so much history and "a lot of stories that are in these walls and pictures and furniture."
"I said Roberta, how long have you owned this, and she said it's owned us for 43 years, but you can tell it's something they enjoy," Williams said. "They enjoy sharing with people the history of the home here."
Williams said she just visited the Hancock Bed and Breakfast last week.
"I bought nine ladies in, and we had lunch," Williams said. "Roberta (owner of Hancock Bed and Breakfast) shared stories about it being an old stage coach house that as they would come through back in the day to water their horses and something to drink and get restored."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.