NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Mayor's office announced Friday afternoon that more of historic downtown Nashville will reopen.
The continued reopening is a result of Mayor John Cooper's task force's focus on recovery and rebuilding efforts for the area.
Metro said that starting at 3 p.m. today, Church street running between 1st and 3rd avenues will reopen to public traffic. However, the sidewalks adjacent to any ongoing construction and rebuilding will remain closed.
Metro also added that 2nd Avenue between Church Street and Union Street will also return to normal traffic.
“As more and more businesses reopen, we will continue to work toward safely opening up additional sections of streets for public traffic,” said Ron Gobbell, project manager for Mayor Cooper’s Second Avenue task force. “So far, nearly a dozen businesses have reopened on Second Avenue between Broadway and Commerce Street, and the sidewalks are open for pedestrians.”
The Mayor's Office said their 2nd Avenue recovery team and other Metro Departments are working with the property owners of the area to continue pushing towards recovery.
The construction along 2nd Avenue between Church and Commerce streets is expected to continue in the coming months according to the Mayor's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.