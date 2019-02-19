Generations of families have attended a historic church in Dickson, but members there are still recovering from this month's flooding.
They fear this week’s rain will bring even more of it.
"Attended this church all my life except for the 20 years I was in the Air Force," said Warren Fielder, standing in his Eno United Methodist Church. "On a Sunday morning, it's anywhere from 15 to 20 people. This place means home. That's it. It's home."
The church was first established in 1845. It's current location on Eno Road was built in 1902. The church was later rebuilt in the 1940s after a fire.
The sound of a gentle waterway has been heard outside the church for a very long time. Debris, siding and lawn furniture still hung from some of the trees Tuesday, the few signs left of what happened two weeks ago.
"We lost all the flooring in here," said Fielder, walking through the church. "Six to 10 inches of water came into the building, something we've never had happen before. It was one of those freak conditions. Everything was right unfortunately for us."
Fielder is working hard to save the pews his father built and do something about the carpet and plywood panels they lost in his church.
"I felt sick," he said. "I felt sick. That's the only way to put it."
With a lot more rain on the way and the fear of more flooding, Fielder said there's only one way he can feel.
"Scared," he said. "Scared. We're praying it doesn't get as bad as it did two weeks ago. All we can do is hope. It's the reason it's still here. People didn't give up. As long as we're physically able, we're not going to give up."
Donations for the church can be made at the First Federal Bank in Dickson. Fielder can also be reached at (615) 838-9498.
