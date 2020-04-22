NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Business takes on a different form for Moses Ayala, Manager of Las Palmas off Old Hickory Blvd.
A glass separates him from his customers. Blue Blocks lay on the floor, helping people stand 6 feet apart. It’s what he’s doing to keep business flowing smoothly and safely.
“Cleaning. Disinfecting. Cleaning every day, and take care of my customers,” Ayala said.
Ayala says the pandemic brings with it new obstacles.
“Employees it’s hard for them. Right now. Because it’s just part time for right now. And they need to get a little job to survive. Pay the bills, and support,” Ayala said.
MSNBC News reports that minority owned small businesses employ at least 8.7 million Americans. Many of those communities across the country have been especially hit hard because of COVID-19.
“From national numbers, there is a higher incident of casualties within the minority communities and The Black and Brown communities," Yuri Cunza, CEO of the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said.
Cunza estimates that there are at least 1,500 Hispanic owned businesses in the area, and the Chamber is doing its best to make sure the Hispanic community gets support.
“We need to take care. We need to be a step ahead and be protective of those individuals who are keeping the system going. And those unfortunately are on the bottom of that pyramid that are the everyday labor force that is moving and pushing and actually responsible for the prosperity of our communities around,” Cunza said.
As he waits for things to get back to normal, Ayala is happy for the support from the chamber and those from their loyal customers.
“I feel good because the customers have given me big support,” Ayala said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.