Several Hillwood High School students are having to walk down Davidson Road and cross a railroad track just to get to a Metro Transit stop.
News4 spotted at least five students making the trek on Tuesday afternoon when school dismissed.
A glaring problem stands out for these and other students. There isn't a sidewalk along the entire stretch of Davidson Road, so students walk down on a narrow shoulder.
Community members see this every day during the school year and say enough is enough.
“That is their only option,” says Sarah Chang.
Chang works at Belle Meade United Methodist Church, right next to the field where students cut across each day.
Chang would like to see an extended sidewalk down along Davidson Road.
“There's no sidewalks. Sometimes they're standing in the grass, they're standing on the street itself,” said Chang.
There's no crosswalk at the Davidson Road and Harding Pike intersection.
Metro Public Works said a sidewalk project on this stretch of road is in the works.
Before construction can begin, several water lines will need to be moved, which should take about eight weeks. Once finished, sidewalks will be installed.
Steve Stone, a youth pastor at Belle Meade United Methodist Church said they are prepared to offer a temporary solution.
“We have two buses. We could pick kids up, just be here in the morning to pick them up and commute them to the schools that's something we'll start exploring,” said Stone.
News4 reached out to Metro Nashville Public Schools in regards to this story, but did not get a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.