A sidewalk connecting two Metro Nashville Public schools is starting to take shape.
However, neighbors said it doesn't do enough to make sure kids get to their destination safely.
Students are still having to walk down along Davidson Road, across Post Road, and across a railroad track to get to a Metro Transit stop on the other side.
Jim Hughes, senior pastor at Belle Meade United Methodist Church, sees students each day walking across the field outside his church to get to the bus stop on Harding Pike.
“We see it a lot,” Hughes said. “We see them coming across the tracks and the yard all the time. We worry about their safety quite a lot.”
Neighbors said the short sidewalk that only goes from the entrance of H.G. Hill Middle School to the side entrance of Hillwood High School will do nothing to make walking along Davidson Road safer in the long-run.
“We're happy the sidewalk is being put in, but that doesn't solve the railroad track problem, or Harding (Pike) for that matter,” said Hughes.
Hughes said he's approached Metro about solutions to help keep the students safe.
“It would be nice if we had a way to get a city bus here that could turn around in our parking lot or a school bus that would be willing to do that. Or, if the school is willing to work with us, we'd use one of our buses to help them,” Hughes said.
Metro Public Works told News4 there is a second phase for this sidewalk project. However, that project is in the early stages of the design phase, so it will be a while before there is any additional improvement.
