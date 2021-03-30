NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Students at Hillwood High School said they just want to have as close to a normal prom as possible.
Seniors at the school just returned back for in-person learning in early March. Kayla Peden and Eriana Epheriam are members of the student council.
They found out a few weeks ago their prom that would be hosted at the school, wouldn’t have food and dancing wouldn’t be allowed.
Peden said they started a GoFundMe page to raise money to host their own prom off campus and in another county.
“We were able to raise around $5000 in 24 hours and that was exactly what we needed to book the actual venue.
They now have a new goal of $8000 to make their prom even more special. “Catering, a DJ, decorations, maybe a photo booth. Since we didn’t get last year’s prom we want to go all out for this one,” Peden said.
The students said masks are going to be required and they’re also encouraging their fellow seniors to get vaccinated beforehand.
