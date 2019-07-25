NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Hillwood Boulevard Bridge is back open.
The bridge opened on Thursday afternoon about a week ahead of schedule. The bridge is just off Harding Pike and had been closed since October 1.
The bridge underwent an entire reconstruction project due to safety reasons as the bridge was built back in 1916.
The bridge is expected to help lots of residents with their commute, especially with school starting back up very soon.
