The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it will close the Hillwood Boulevard bridge over the CSX railroad tracks next month.
In a news release, TDOT said the bridge will be closed beginning on Oct. 1 while crews construct a new bridge.
The new bridge is expected to be complete in July 2019.
TDOT will hold an informational meeting with residents of the area on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at Belle Meade City Hall.
The bridge, which spans the CSX tracks and Richland Creek, is located just off Harding Pike (U.S. Highway 70S). It was originally built in 1916 and is one of the oldest bridges in Davidson County.
The $2.3 million construction contract was awarded to Bell & Associates.
The contract completion date is July 31, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.