NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The bridge on Hillwood Boulevard over the train tracks near Harding Pike is expected to reopen later this month.
The detour and road closed signs are still up, and won't be going anywhere until late July.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said on Wednesday the bridge is on track to reopen. The bridge had been closed since last October.
It was one of the oldest bridges in Davidson County and needed to be replaced for safety reasons.
TDOT said it is on track to meet the July 31 deadline for having the road back open. The completion of the project is dependent on the weather between now and then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.