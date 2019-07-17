NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The bridge on Hillwood Boulevard over the train tracks near Harding Pike is expected to reopen later this month.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said on Wednesday the bridge is on track to reopen. The bridge had been closed since last October.

It was one of the oldest bridges in Davidson County and needed to be replaced for safety reasons.

TDOT said it is on track to meet the July 31 deadline for having the road back open. The completion of the project is dependent on the weather between now and then.