It's one of the most popular cut-through roads in all of West Nashville. But the key link is out of commission.
Work replacing the Hillwood Blvd. bridge over Richland Creek continues. However, we are past the half-way point of the project that started last fall.
The detour and road closed signs are still up, and won't be going anywhere until late July.
Sarah Fugate is the project manager of the Hillwood Blvd. bridge replacement. Right now, two support piers are in place and work is at a halt until the concrete cures.
“The bridge is over 100 years old. So, it's just time to fix it. It wasn't in great shape,” Fugate said. “They have to let the concrete cure. Next month the beams should come in, they'll start setting the beams. Once the beams are set they'll be able to start doing the frame work for the deck.”
The project began in October of 2018.
Fugate says the CSX train schedule that regularly runs through the construction site is part of what's causing the project to take over nine months to complete.
“The train is part of it, the (Richland Creek) is the other part. We have to work around it and the environmental regulations. Both of those contribute to how long this project might take,” Fugate explains.
For now, folks will still have to deal with the detour signs for at least another four months.
“We are going to be putting it back in the same style as the old bridge. So, it will have kind of the same look as it did before.”
The bridge is slated for completion on July 31, 2019.
