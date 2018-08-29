V-JACKSON'S CLOSING.transfer_frame_929.jpg

After almost 19 years, the Hillsboro Village restaurant has closed its doors. (WSMV)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A popular and well-known Hillsboro Village restaurant has shuttered its doors amid a flurry of restaurant closures in the area.

Jackson's Bar & Bistro had been serving customers on 21st Avenue South for more than a decade.

On Sunday, the owner left a note on the door that read:

"Thank you, Hillsboro Village and Nashville, for nearly 19 years of friendly patronage. We had a rough start and a rocky ending, but a lot of fun and success in between - much like life itself perhaps. Farewell, though maybe not forever."

The restaurant also has a location in Birmingham.

Other recent closures in the Hillsboro Village area include Provenance Breads & Cafe, BookManBookWoman, Sam's Sports Grill and Sunset Grill.

