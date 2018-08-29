NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A popular and well-known Hillsboro Village restaurant has shuttered its doors amid a flurry of restaurant closures in the area.
Jackson's Bar & Bistro had been serving customers on 21st Avenue South for more than a decade.
It was the perfect patio for taking in the city while eating a nice meal.
On Sunday, the owner left a note on the door that read:
"Thank you, Hillsboro Village and Nashville, for nearly 19 years of friendly patronage. We had a rough start and a rocky ending, but a lot of fun and success in between - much like life itself perhaps. Farewell, though maybe not forever."
The restaurant also has a location in Birmingham.
Other recent closures in the Hillsboro Village area include Provenance Breads & Cafe, BookManBookWoman, Sam's Sports Grill and Sunset Grill.
