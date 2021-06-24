NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville business is expanding after their building collapsed two years ago in Hillsboro Village.

Fido plans to open its new expansion in the next couple of weeks. It’s been a rebuilding process on 21st Avenue. In 2019, a construction accident caused multiple storefronts to collapse. It took out The Impeccable Pig boutique and Fido.

“We’ve had a triple whammy in the last two years,” Bob Bernstein, owner of Fido, said.

His 25-year-old business was impacted by the effects of COVID, the Nashville tornadoes, and the 2019 building collapse. The collapse was due to nearby construction and closed Fido for a couple of days.

“It’s a casualty of Nashville’s growth is what it is,” Bernstein said. “They had demolished, and they were starting to rebuild a building next door.”

Commander Larry Clymer with Nashville Fire Department’s Special Operations unit is a member of the Search and Urban Rescue Team. Clymer said he remembers the Hillsboro Village collapse and says when incidents like that happen, the team works multiple 12 to 18 hours shifts and performs grid searches to find people under debris.

“Once we start, we start securing the building as we start breaching and breaking,” Clymer said. “And then we have a fibro-optic camera that can search and then listening devices.”

Two years ago, no one was hurt, but reopening Fido has been a grind for Bernstein. He said his business doesn’t look the same. There are some scars, such as a crooked wall they call “The Leaning Wall of Fido.”

“People think you just reopened. It’s magic,” Bernstein commented. “And we’re like, well we didn’t have the staff, you plug in equipment you haven’t used in several months it breaks.”

But for Fido, there’s a new beginning to all the mayhem with the new extension to their shop.

“It’s interesting your timing because we are getting ready to open up something we’re excited about,” Bernstein said.

What the new pop-up will be is still a secret. As for the 2019 collapse, the structural engineer on the project said there’s still a lot unsettled. He says who will take responsibility and how much will be paid for the damage is still being discussed.