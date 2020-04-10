NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, a mother is now grieving about her daughter's murder.
17-year-old Ashanti Posey was supposed to graduate next month from Hillsboro High School.
Metro police said someone shot Posey while she was driving a silver Chevy Malibu with a friend in the passenger seat. It happened near Green Lane and Whites Creek Pike on Thursday.
"This is my daughter. This is my heart, my world, please, please come forward. Just please tell us anything," Amber Posey, the teen's mother said.
Reporter Cameron Taylor spoke with Posey's mother about her plea to get answers.
