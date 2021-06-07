Hiker catches timber rattlesnake on camera in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINGBURG, TN (WSMV) - Rangers at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park say a hiker captured video of one of Tennessee's venomous snakes: the timber rattlesnake.
The park says they get the question all the time from hikers: is this snake venomous?
More often than not, the answer is no.
But in this instance, rangers say hiker Hannah Jordan actually spotted one and caught the encounter on video.
This rarely-seen Timber Rattlesnake was basking in the sun on Wednesday. Snakes are generally shy and will not attack unless provoked, so it's best to leave them be and back away from them. Make sure to stay on designated trails and wear proper footwear! Video: Hannah Jordan pic.twitter.com/GLi4Yt5hzG— GreatSmokyNPS (@GreatSmokyNPS) June 4, 2021
The timber rattler is one of two venomous snake species that live in the Great Smoky Mountains, with the other being the copperhead.
Park officials say neither snake are aggressive and will usually only attack when provoked.
They say this is the perfect example of why hikers need to wear the right shoes and always keep an eye on where you step if you're planning to go for a walk in the park.
