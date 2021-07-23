ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN (WSMV) - The Wattendorf Memorial Highway at the Arnold Air Force Base in Coffee County has reopened after a bromine plume was released Friday evening.
Workers at Arnold Air Force Base discovered a powdered bromine leak during a facility walk down of the Turbine Engine Cooling Towers Friday around 5 p.m.
Some of the powdered bromine compound mixed with the humid air and gasified, creating a gaseous plume. A cordon was established and nearby buildings evacuated. No employees reported bromine exposure symptoms. The hopper holding the compound later ruptured, releasing more of the chemical.
Utility workers have returned to their workstations on Saturday, according to a release. A remediation contractor is scheduled to begin cleaning the remaining compound Saturday evening.
Though the gas has dissipated, the Commissary and BX are closed until remediation is complete and only Emergency Services Personnel (security, fire department, Environmental and Utility Personnel) should have access to the base until further notice.
As a precaution, emergency personnel closed Wattendorf Memorial Highway through the base until the cloud had dissipated.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, “breathing bromine gas could cause you to cough, have trouble breathing, get a headache, have irrigation of your mucous membranes (inside your mouth, nose, etc.), be dizzy or have watery eyes.”
