Highway 231 in Wilson County shut down due to suspicious vehicle investigation

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle on Highway 231 near the Cedars of Lebanon State Park on Sunday morning.
According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, the southbound side of Highway 231 is closed from the Cedars of Lebanon State Park to Richmond Shop road. Drivers are being asked to Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
***ROAD CLOSURE***Highway 231 South from the Cedars of Lebanon State Park to Richmond Shop road is currently shut down due to a suspicious vehicle. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. We will post updates as more information comes in.— Wilson Co Sheriff (@wilsonsheriff) December 27, 2020
According to investigators on the scene, the white box truck was traveling in Rutherford county when a call came in saying it had a PA system that was announcing for everyone to evacuate.
Deputies located the vehicle on Murfreesboro Road and authorities pulled over the truck.
News 4 has crews on the scene as there is a large police presence centered around what looks like a white box truck.
The large police presence appears to be centered around what looks like a white box truck. pic.twitter.com/SfsYjPtN1M— Brittany Weiner (@brittweinerTV) December 27, 2020
A media staging is being set up near the Cedars of Lebanon State Park entrance.
Media staging will be off Highway 231 South at the entrance of Cedars of Lebanon State Park. https://t.co/9m4apqTt0K— Capt. Scott Moore (@CaptScottMoore) December 27, 2020
It is unclear if an actual announcement was made, but as a precaution, the area was evacuated. The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Wilson County deputies are on scene.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation at this time.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office will post more updates as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.