Highway 231 in Wilson County shut down due to suspicious vehicle investigation

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle on Highway 231 near the Cedars of Lebanon State Park on Sunday morning.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, the southbound side of Highway 231 is closed from the Cedars of Lebanon State Park to Richmond Shop road. Drivers are being asked to Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

According to investigators on the scene, the white box truck was traveling in Rutherford county when a call came in saying it had a PA system that was announcing for everyone to evacuate.

Deputies located the vehicle on Murfreesboro Road and authorities pulled over the truck. 

News 4 has crews on the scene as there is a large police presence centered around what looks like a white box truck.

A media staging is being set up near the Cedars of Lebanon State Park entrance.

It is unclear if an actual announcement was made, but as a precaution, the area was evacuated. The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Wilson County deputies are on scene.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the investigation at this time. 

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office will post more updates as more information becomes available.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.