HOUSTON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - TDOT has shut down Highway 147 this morning following a mudslide in Houston County.
The mudslide happened near Baggett Hollow Road and covered the roadway in debris.
Houston County Fire officials say they don't know when they'll be able to reopen the roadway.
No injuries have been reported in the mudslide.
